Coronavirus pandemic serves up unique challenges for new Coast restaurants

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - New restaurants are popping up on the Coast, despite the pandemic.
CW’s Family Restaurant is one of Gulfport’s newest eateries. It just opened a little more than two weeks ago amid the pandemic, which has served up some challenges for the new restaurant.
“We’ve been trying to get open for the last four months with the corona stuff. It’s been a little slow; long journey,” said owner Wesley Tanner.
Tanner said navigating the restrictions, like occupancy limits, has been tough.
”We had to figure out how not to use up all the space inside the building. That’s probably the biggest challenge, to make it look appropriate, look presentable and still function properly,” he said.
Over in D’Iberville, construction on the new Zaxby’s location is nearly complete. The fast-casual restaurant is scheduled to open as a drive-thru only on Aug. 26, but the owners said that date could easily change.
They said right now they’re facing staffing issues, especially as people choose to stay on unemployment.
“Having a big shortage of applicants, trying to train people and having people out of work as precautionary measures, maybe they have symptoms, definitely been an interesting and challenging experience,” said co-owner David Marks.
Marks admits opening during a pandemic isn’t ideal, but he said this new Zaxby’s was a project five years in the making.
“Would I go and invest money and open up a business, a new venture right now? No, I wouldn’t,” he said. “But with us already being under construction we just had to do our best to make the most out of a tough situation.”
It’s a tough situation for all restaurant owners, but they’re staying optimistic.
“I couldn’t imagine not being on the journey,” Tanner said.
