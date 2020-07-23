Civil rights icon John Lewis memorialized alongside Dr. Martin Luther King at Bay park

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Another civil rights icon is now memorialized at MLK Park in Bay St. Louis.
The Hancock County NAACP and the The Arts Hancock County, in conjunction with the city of Bay St. Louis, partnered together to unveil a mural Wednesday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former Georgia congressman John Lewis.
“I don’t think Martin Luther King or John Lewis ever stepped foot here but they have a huge impact on this community, just like they have in other communities,” said Hancock County NAACP President Gregory Barabino.
The tribute pays respect to both men for their efforts to better the country.
Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died Friday at the age of 80.
The two Hancock County groups joined together to honor his life and memory. They are also hopeful that the mural’s location could help inspire and educate the next generation.
“It is not a coincidence that this mural is right next to the playground equipment where you got 5,6,7 year olds, and if we can get one kid interested in learning about history, about ‘Black Sunday’ in Selma, Ala., about the lives of these great civil rights icons then we have really won the battle,” said Steve Barney, executive Director of The Arts Hancock County.
The hope that these murals will help inspire future generations is one that is also shared by Barabino.
“I think that since he is going to be here with the people, with the children, he is so close to the playground area so he is going to have a significant influence on the children’s psyche as they play and they look over their shoulder and see this image,” said Barbaino. “And then, they are going to want to investigate and see what his life is all about. I just think it is very important and timely that we use this image, especially in the times that we are in because we are bridging the gap between the older generation and the younger generation and the fight for civil rights.”
Barabino hopes to add more murals of civil rights leaders to MLK Park in the future.
