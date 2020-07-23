Brighten the day of a Coast senior for Adopt a Grandparent Day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Every year, volunteers and families on the Gulf Coast celebrate senior citizens for Adopt a Grandparent Day, which is recognized on Sept. 7.
In the past, volunteers on the Coast have visited nursing homes to shower the residents there with love and gifts for the day. This year, however, poses new challenges as visitation at these long-term care facilities is off limits due to coronavirus concerns.
That’s why the organizers of a local group are planning ahead and asking for the public’s help to make sure this year’s holiday doesn’t get missed.
Kathy Rogers with the Marston Rogers Financial Planning Group in Gulfport is one of many volunteers who donates her time each year to give back to seniors in the community.
Once again this year, she is spearheading an effort now to ensure they still feel the love on Adopt a Grandparents Day by asking the public to send letters, cards, and pictures, or to make a donation or purchase.
“Seniors love children so we’re asking that people have their children draw pictures and mail them to us. We’re asking that you write cards and letters of love that you can send to us. Then were going to laminate those items so they can be sanitized and deliver them to the facilities.”
The group is filling a treasure box with those cards and gifts to give to senior living facilities throughout South Mississippi.
“The other thing that we’re doing this year… the kids have treasure boxes at school so we’re going to create treasure boxes at each facility. We’re asking for volunteers to purchase treasure boxes. We have an Amazon wish list to purchase those treasure boxes and items for them. You can decorate them and deliver them to us, and we’re going to fill them with goodies and deliver them to the facilities.”
The treasure boxes, which will be delivered to the homes on Sept. 12, will be filled with items to brighten the day of seniors. And this year more than ever before, that is something residents in long-term care facilities need.
“Statistically, in the best of times, about 60% of residents didn’t have any visitors so can you imagine how they are feeling now, especially for those who don’t have families,” said Rogers. “So our event is more important than ever. We having to adapt like everyone, do things a little bit differently and we need the publics support this year, just like always.”
The Marston Rogers Adopt a Grandparent Day group says its goal is to recognize and honor the life and value of the elderly and provide them with love and affection with no strings attached.
According to information provide by the group, studies show that approximately 20 percent of nursing home residents have major depression and an additional 30 percent have significant depressive symptoms. Depression among nursing home residents is largely caused by the lack of social interaction and environmental isolation..
Out of the residents who got this social interaction, more than half had a saw a complete reversal of their depression. Anticipation of the times spent during these social interactions is also a factor in fighting against depression.
This Adopt a Grandparent Day group visits around 35 facilities in the six southernmost counties of Mississippi.
“We’d love to add more facilities as our supplies allow so we’re looking for monetary sponsors,” said Rogers. “We’re looking for people to purchase items off our wish list. We’re looking for people to donate those items we need, and we’ll need people to help deliver those boxes.”
Marston Rogers Group started Adopt a Grandparent Day in 2014.
Cards, letters, pictures, and monetary donations can be mailed to the Marston Rogers Financial Planning Group, 15429 O’Neal Road, Suite B, Gulfport, MS 39503. The deadline to have them in is Aug. 28, 2020.
To purchase a treasure box item off the Amazon Wish List, click HERE.
To volunteer to help fill treasure boxes and deliver them, visit the group’s website for more information.
