Double-decker bus given all clear after bomb threat; Hwy. 605 reopened to traffic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A double-decker bus traveling down I-10 will be back on the road soon after being given the all-clear by the bomb squad.
Authorities received a call around noon from a passenger on the bottom level of the bus who reported overhearing another passenger say they had a bomb.
The Megabus was on I-10 at the time, traveling eastbound towards Atlanta from New Orleans. State troopers and local police departments worked together to re-route the bus off I-10 at the Lorraine-Cowan exit. It then headed north to First Baptist Church Gulfport on Hwy. 605, said authorities.
Police shut down traffic on Highway 605 from John Ross Road to Three Rivers Drive while authorities investigated.
The bus was carrying around 20 people at the time, said officials with Mississippi Highway Patrol. Each of the passengers was evacuated from the bus one at a time, exiting the bus then being individually searched by officers.
Once the bus was emptied, a bomb-sniffing dog was sent aboard the bus to check for incendiary devices in and around the vehicle. Bomb squad investigators also searched the bus thoroughly.
According to MHP, nothing was found aboard the vehicle. Traffic on Highway 605 was reopened shortly after.
It’s unclear if anyone was arrested or charged with making a threat. We will update this story once that information becomes available.
