Back to School plans for every South Mississippi school district
By WLOX Staff | July 23, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 10:27 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - South Mississippi students are set to return to class at the beginning of August, but every school district has a slightly different plan for how to best do it. All school districts are moving ahead with in-person classes. Many are offering distance learning options, but not every student qualifies.

Check out the resources below to see what the back to school plan is for your child’s school district.

Harrison County School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/HarrisonCoBTS

School District Website: http://www.harrison.k12.ms.us/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HarrisonCountySchoolsMS/

Biloxi School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/BiloxiBTS

School District Website: https://www.biloxischools.net/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BiloxiPublicSchools/

Gulfport School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/GulfportBTS

School District Website: https://www.gulfportschools.org/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gulfportschools/

Long Beach School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/LongBeachBTS

School District Website: https://www.lbsdk12.com/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/longbeachschools.mississippi/

Pass Christian School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/PassChristianBTS

School District Website: https://www.pc.k12.ms.us/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/passpiratepride/

Jackson County School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/JacksonCoBTS

School District Website: https://www.jcsd.ms/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jackson-County-School-District-Mississippi-104031574563698/

Ocean Springs School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/OceanSpringsBTS

Health Alert Portal: https://www.ossdms.org/apps/pages/OSSDHealthAlerts

School District Website: https://www.ossdms.org/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OSSDGreyhounds/

Pascagoula-Gautier School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/PascagoulaGautierBTS

School District Website: https://www.pgsd.ms/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PascagoulaSchools/

Moss Point School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/MossPointBTS

School District Website: https://www.mpsdnow.org/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MPSDTIGERS

Hancock County School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/HancockCoBTS

School District Website: https://www.hancockschools.net/

Hancock High School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WeAreHancock/

Bay-Waveland School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/BayWaveBTS

School District Website: https://www.bwsd.org/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bay-Waveland-School-District-1863853857161101/

Stone County School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/StoneCoBTS

School District Website: https://www.stoneschools.org/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stone.County.Schools/

George County School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/LB-BTS

School District Website: https://www.gcsd.us/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/georgecountyschooldistrict

Pearl River County School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/PRC-BTS

School District Website: http://www.prc.k12.ms.us/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prcsdms

Poplarville School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/PoplarvilleBTS

School District Website: http://www.poplarvilleschools.org/

School District Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/poplarvilleschooldistrict/

Picayune School District

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/PicayuneBTS

School District Website: https://www.picayuneschools.org/

Picayune Memorial High School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/picayunememorialhs/

Schools in the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi

Back to School Plan: https://bit.ly/BiloxiCatholicBTS

School District Website: https://biloxidiocese.org/our-catholic-schools

Catholic Diocese of Biloxi Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatholicDioceseBiloxi

Visit our WLOX Education page for more stories about how South Mississippi schools are preparing to deal with the new challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

