USM makes changes to Eagle Dining services due to COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Eating on campus will be a bit different for University of Southern Mississippi students this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southern Miss announced several adjustments that have been made to Eagle Dining services on campus, including cashless and no-touch payments whenever possible, socially distant seating and changes to food preparation. USM said the changes will support university, local, state and federal guidelines.
Instead of Self-service and buffet style dining, dining personnel will serve food where applicable.
Eagle dining employees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to their shift, including temperature checks. Employees must wear face coverings and gloves and wash hands at least every 20 minutes. Production and dining areas will be cleaned and sanitized frequently.
Guests will have access to hand sanitation stations throughout all dining locations.
Seating capacity in dining areas will be adjusted to allow at least 6 feet of space between tables, with only six chairs per table. Signage will placed to help direct the flow of traffic.
With less seating, Eagle Dining is placing an emphasis on mobile food ordering through GrubHub. Students are encouraged to download the GrubHub app and set up an account before the semester begins.
There will also be more prepackaged and grab-and-go options at the Fresh Food Company.
Dining locations on campus have implemented a “no cash” operation to provide safer transactions. Visa, MasterCard, Amex, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung and a student ID with a meal plan or declining balance dollars will be accepted as payment. Credit card machines will face guests and not require a PIN.
For students who have to isolate in temporary housing on campus, Eagle Dining will ensure that meals are prepared and delivered to residence halls for students who have to isolate in temporary housing on campus.
More information on meal plans can be found at www.eagledining.com.
