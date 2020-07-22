Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic. Still watching disturbance in the Gulf.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Tropical Depression Seven in the Central Atlantic became Tropical Storm Gonzalo.
There is also a high chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf of Mexico. South Mississippi is expecting higher rain chances by Thursday as a tropical disturbance crosses from the eastern Gulf toward the Texas coast.
- As this tropical disturbance crosses the Gulf towards Texas this week, it will have a better opportunity to become better organized.
- There has been little to no change to our forecast: South Mississippi will see a wetter weather pattern for the rest of this week, especially on Thursday and Friday. It won’t be completely dry this weekend but the rain chances will come down a bit as that tropical disturbance finally loses control of our weather pattern.
- Expect one to three inches of rainfall through Friday in South Mississippi with the heaviest totals south of I-10. Flooding rainfall will be possible on Thursday and Friday.
- Depending on if this actually develops into a depression or storm, we may have watch for additional impacts like strong winds. But, for now the main impact appears to be rain. Be sure to check back with every update in case of any changes since things can change quickly when it comes to tropics.
- Here’s the 1 PM Wednesday update from the National Hurricane Center: Recent satellite wind data indicate that a broad low pressure area has formed in association with the tropical wave over the central Gulf of Mexico. However, the accompanying shower and thunderstorm activity is currently poorly organized. Conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two as the system moves west- northwestward at about 10 mph. Interests in the western Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system, as watches or warnings could be required for portions of the coasts of Texas and Louisiana later today or tonight. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon.
- Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed way out in the Atlantic on Wednesday morning.
- It may become our first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
- At this time, T.S. Gonzalo is not a threat to the Gulf Coast but we’ll monitor it closely as it moves into the Caribbean and westward.
The peak of hurricane season is approaching so it should not surprise us to see tropical activity. Stay tuned for any changes as we track the latest developments.
