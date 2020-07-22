Tropical disturbance will bring showers and storms this week

We’re watching a tropical wave in the Gulf this week, and it will help to increase our rain chances. Starting with today, we will see some hit or miss showers and storms. With some sun in the mix, we’ll still warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s.
A few showers may linger tonight, but we expect passing showers and storms Thursday morning into the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible, and we may only warm up into the mid 80s. More showers and storms are likely by Friday with highs in the 80s. Over the next three days, most areas will see one to two inches of rain.
A few showers and storms may linger on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.
It’s possible that this tropical wave in the Gulf could develop into a depression by the end of the week. Most models agree that it will move into Texas by the weekend. Tropical Storm Gonzalo was named in the Central Atlantic this morning, and it may become a hurricane by Thursday. At this time it is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. We’ll monitor it as it gets closer to the Caribbean.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.