Parents raise concerns with Long Beach School District back-to-school plan

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - With the school year fast approaching, parents with children in the Long Beach School District have more questions than answers.
Weeks before the school year is set to start, school administrators laid out a series of new reopening plans with the goal of safely returning students to the classroom, but it will all come with a twist.
On July 24, students district-wide will be assigned to either the Maroon Team or White Team. Each team will take turns each week, either learning on school grounds or going over packets of work at home.
Some parents feel comfortable with the new plan.
“The kids do need to get back to school, and I firmly believe that,” Barbara-Lynn Matula said. “I think that this option is a lot better than them not going to school at all. You’re not going to have 30 kids on top of each other, whether it’s at the middle school, the high school, the elementary school.”
However, other parents find issues with trying to juggle both their work and watching over their kids while they’re at home.
“You want your child to have an education, but at what cost?” Cheryl Munoz said.
She said she can’t devote the time her son needs for schoolwork while she’s on the clock, making him a risk at both catching and spreading the virus when he heads back to school. She also demands answers to a lot of her questions.
"What happens if teachers get sick? Or if a child has (the virus) because we don't know who they are around," she said.
The new plan states that teachers and students that test positive for COVID-19 will have to stay at home for 14 days. Children cannot attend class and educators aren't allowed to work during that time.
School district officials say their priority right now is making all five campuses safe for students to return for the first time in five months. Some of those changes include social distancing, face masks and restrictions on bus transportation.
However, parents still hope more information is soon available with the school year almost two weeks away.
“Distancing learning and homeschooling, I don’t have much information about,” Munoz said. “I just wish that they had more opportunities for parents and more information.”
Whether students will be learning from home or among a group of their peers, parents feel their children won’t be able to enjoy the return to school like in years past. Matula said her daughter Madison Kneiss will be missing out on important events at school while distance learning.
“She’s going to miss out on a lot of things that benefit her growing as an individual, plus preparing her for college,” Matula said.
For full details on the district’s return to class plan, CLICK HERE.
