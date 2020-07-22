‘It’s all hands on deck all the time’ for SRHS staff working front lines of pandemic

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Safety and getting people better are two of the main goals for frontline workers battling COVID-19. Some of those healthcare workers in the trenches said working through this pandemic is, among other things, a true learning experience and a daily positive vibe check.
“You have to have some positivity,” said Coriann Stewart, a nurse at Singing River Hospital-Ocean Springs. “Positivity is definitely the teamwork that we have.”
She and her co-workers on the second floor at Singing River Hospital tell us staying positive and working together aren’t just ideals, they’re necessities because at the end of the hallway, behind the frosted doors, are the non-critical COIVD-19 patients they care for on a daily basis.
Lately, those numbers continue to rise, but that’s not stopping these health care frontlines from suiting up for battle.
"It's all hands on deck all the time," Stewart added.
Jaklyn Robles has been a nurse for about a year and a half. Talk about trials by fire.
"In the medical field, things are really changing every day, but we never really expected this to happen," Robles said. "We've learned from this, and we know how to protect ourselves and we wear protective gear."
That focus on PPE and staying safe is not only their protocol on the job, but they said it also stays with them when they leave one COVID world for another.
"I do better outside of here too, wearing my mask, sanitizing everywhere, and anything I do," said Bobby Davis, diversified technician.
One cool thing they do is whenever a COVID-19 patient is released, it’s a celebration. They play “Don’t Stop Believin” by Journey.
