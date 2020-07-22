‘I didn’t mean to hurt that man': Suspect admits to shooting U.S. marshal in Gautier, says affidavit

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The suspect accused of shooting a U.S. marshal Tuesday in Gautier reportedly told authorities he wanted them to shoot him so he wouldn’t go back to prison.
That’s according to an affidavit filed in federal court Tuesday following the shooting, which left a U.S. marshal injured.
Joseph Dale Sonnier is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, the U.S. Marshal’s Service was attempting to execute an outstanding arrest warrant for Sonnier at the Siegel Select extended stay hotel in Gautier on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Agents attempted to knock on the door of Sonnier’s room multiple times and announced their presence, said the affidavit filed by a FBI officer. A woman opened the door to the room and was asked if anyone else was inside. She reportedly told the agents that there was one other person.
Sonnier told agents that he was sleeping when he heard the marshals knocking on the door. He then told the woman who was with him not to answer the door until he got his pistol.
He then went to the bathroom as she proceeded to open the door, according to his statement. Sonnier said he then asked the marshals if he could smoke a cigarette but they continued to tell him to come out with his hands up. At that time, Sonnier admitted to firing two rounds from a High-Point .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol at the four agents outside, said the affidavit.
One of the rounds struck a marshal in the neck. The remaining agents returned fire, said the affidavit.
After shooting at the officers, Sonnier told authorities that he tossed the gun on the bed, retrieved his cigarettes off the nightstand and went back to the bathroom to smoke. After a period of time, Sonnier walked out of the bathroom, got the pistol off the bed and tossed it outside of the hotel room, said the affidavit. He then informed the officers that he was unarmed and walked out of the room, where he was taken into custody unharmed.
After being read his rights and agreeing to talk to investigators, the affidavit states Sonnier repeatedly said during the interview, “I didn’t mean to hurt that man.”
He also reportedly told authorities that he was planning to shoot at the officers and have the police kill him because he did not want to go to prison.
According to the affidavit, Sonnier said he knew he had outstanding warrants for his arrest and he had visited his mother before going to the Gautier hotel, telling her that he was not going back to jail and asking that she not bury him because he didn’t want to be in a box.
Sonnier said he had been convicted of burglary and was sentenced to 20 years but was released after seven. While he was locked up, he told the agents that someone he knew had the pistol used in the shooting at their house. When he got out of prison, he retrieve the weapon from that residence.
Sonnier told agents he only had two cartridges of ammunition in the gun. He also told them he planned to shoot if police tried to pull him over in a vehicle and flee from the scene. Furthermore, Sonnier said he would have pointed the gun at law enforcement officers even if it didn’t have ammunition just to have the police shoot him.
The marshal who was shot has been identified as a man who also works as a deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. The bullet grazed the side of his neck, missing any vital veins or arteries, said Sheriff Troy Peterson. The injured marshal is now at home recovering and is expected to be okay.
Sonnier is accused of using a dangerous weapon to forcibly assault a U.S. Marshal. The charges listed on the criminal complaint include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; possession of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
