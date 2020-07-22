Coronavirus task force doctor taking extra precautions to protect newborn triplets

“In the early days while she was pregnant, we were in the midst of beginning the COVID crisis,” said the physician. “But on the coast, we were fortunate we weren’t having all that many cases and not that many were coming to the hospital. We were short on PPE and rapid tests at that time and trying to work through those issues. When she had the babies is about the time we started seeing some pickup in COVID but, of course with triplets, they don’t make it to term so they came out a little premature and they actually stayed a month in our NICU.”