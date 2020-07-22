Biloxi High creates videos to show students safety precautions for the new school year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In just two weeks, students in the Biloxi School District will head back to the classroom.
One of the very first lessons will be about COVID-19 safety precautions. Biloxi High School is preparing students for a school year full of changes by producing a series of videos.
“It’s just going to help our students see exactly what’s expected of them before they get here so that they all understand what we’re going to do,” said Mary Virginia Clause.
The videos will cover different safety precautions from mask requirements to lunchroom procedures.
“We are going to be covering the way that we transition from class to class, one-way hallways and maximizing social distancing, the way that classrooms are set up, the sanitizing procedures between classes,” Clause said.
“We’ve expanded the seating options that our students have so that we can ensure that they have time to eat, but do it in a safe and separated way,” she added.
Theater and broadcasting students served as the actors for the videos.
Being back in a school setting, even if just for the camera, made them eager to get back to school.
“We hope that all of the precautions we take will make it possible to stay in school because we miss it so much,” said Lillian Richardson.
“I think they have taken the time to go into every little detail, and they’ve thought about everything, so we’re in good hands,” said Cameron Broom.
The videos will be posted to the Biloxi Public Schools Facebook page before the school year begins. They’ll also be shown at different times throughout the school day.
“I have faith in our parents and our students that we are all going to chip in and make sure that we are being Biloxi’s best and that we are working together to keep each other safe,” Clause said.
Classes resume in Biloxi on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
