Better rain chances as Gulf disturbance targets Texas

Take your umbrella today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. There will still be some rain-free hours too though. Expect today’s high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index up to about 105. As a tropical disturbance called Invest 91L in the Gulf targets Texas with a direct hit, South Mississippi will see a wetter weather pattern for the rest of this week, especially on Thursday and Friday. It won’t be completely dry this weekend but the rain chances will come down a bit as that tropical disturbance finally loses control of our weather pattern. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Seven way out in the Atlantic is still forecast to strengthen and become a tropical storm today. At this time, T.D. Seven is not a threat to the Gulf Coast but we’ll monitor it closely if it moves into the Caribbean and westward. The peak of hurricane season is approaching so it should not surprise us to see tropical activity. Stay tuned for any changes as we track the latest developments.