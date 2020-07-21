Woman rescued from water near Broadwater Marina

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman was rescued from the Mississippi Sound Tuesday morning after she waded into deep water. According to a witness, the woman walked into the water just west of the Broadwater Marina in Biloxi.
John Powell was fishing at the Broadwater and saw her walk out to the channel marker. When he saw the woman begin to struggle, he borrowed a phone and called 911.
“She just kept on going until she got out by one of those pylons out there. And that’s when she started struggling,” Biloxi resident John Powell said. “All I could see was her head. And she started hollering for help and screaming and then she went under a couple of times and come back up.”
Powell said the woman walked about halfway back to the shore and stopped. A Department of Marine Resources boat picked her up there and brought her to a waiting ambulance at the marina.
