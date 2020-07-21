Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic. Still watching disturbance in the Gulf.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - On Tuesday, Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Central Atlantic. It will likely become Tropical Storm Gonzalo by Wednesday.
There is also a medium chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf of Mexico. South Mississippi is expecting higher rain chances by Thursday as a tropical disturbance near Cuba moves into the Gulf.
- As this tropical disturbance moves away from Cuba and into the Gulf towards Texas this week, it will have a better opportunity over the open waters of the Gulf to become better organized.
- There has been little to no change to our forecast: South Mississippi is still expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms this week, especially by Thursday. It will be a close call but South Mississippi could be spared the heaviest tropical rainfall which will instead occur just to our south and west over portions of coastal Texas and Louisiana.
- Depending on if this actually develops into a depression or storm, we may have watch for additional impacts like strong winds. But, for now it looks like just rain. Be sure to check back with every update in case of any changes since things can change quickly when it comes to tropics.
- This is the 7 AM Tuesday tropical outlook on this tropical disturbance from the National Hurricane Center: A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over western Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas, southern Florida, and the adjacent Atlantic and Caribbean waters. Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward during the next few days. This system is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later today, the central Gulf on Wednesday, and the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary.
- A tropical wave in the Atlantic strengthened into a tropical depression on Tuesday afternoon. As of 4 PM Tuesday, it was producing winds around 35 MPH. It is located in the Central Atlantic, and it is between the Windward Islands and Africa.
- The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Tropical Depression Seven becoming Tropical Storm Gonzalo by Wednesday. It is expected to move westward and strengthen a bit. It may move into the Caribbean Sea by the weekend.
- At this time, it is not a threat to the Gulf Coast or the U.S. However, we’ll have to monitor it if it moves into the Caribbean Sea.
The peak of hurricane season is approaching so it should not surprise us to see tropical activity. Stay tuned for any changes as we track the latest developments.
