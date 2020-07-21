Pelicans prepare for first scrimmage before NBA restart

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The NBA returns next week, and the Pelicans will hit the floor Wednesday for their first scrimmage - and it will be available on live streaming through the team website and team app.
Because the team is four months removed from its last game, there will be a lot to figure out - from rotations and lineups to even just shaking off the rust from such a long layoff. Head coach Alvin Gentry said the team has some re-working to do before play resumes.
“We’re going to work on some things and play some combinations of people that we would not normally play in a regular season game,” Gentry said. “We’re trying to find out some things about some of the guys we have in the rotation and how they may work in certain situations. We’ll use these scrimmages as a gauge to those rotations and how efficient they are.”
