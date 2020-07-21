Paramedics respond to fight over wearing face mask at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was injured after being punched by a woman during an argument over a face mask at a Baton Rouge Walmart.
Paramedics and sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to the store on Burbank Drive early Tuesday afternoon (July 21).
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say a man was exiting the store when the man confronted the female employee about not wearing a face mask.
Just inside the store before the exit, the female store employee reportedly punched the man in his nose, causing it to bleed, deputies say. EBRSO officials say another female employee tried to restrain the woman who reportedly punched the man. Once paramedics arrived on the scene, the man refused treatment. The woman was issued a summons for battery, deputies say.
The store is located in East Baton Rouge Parish where, due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are currently mandated to wear a mask while entering businesses unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from doing so.
