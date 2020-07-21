Ocean Springs School District nurses get COVID-19 training

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Many school nurses have not been under the pressure of COVID-19 testing because school has been closed since the pandemic began. Now that an influx of people will be returning to school in two weeks, the district’s nurses got a refresh on testing procedures.
In partnership with the Singing River Health System, the Primary Care Services director is helping to bring the Ocean Springs School District nurses up to speed for COVID-19.
“I think the main thing that we have to realize is that nurses have a vast array of experience. Not all nurses are created equal. As school nurses, they haven’t had the opportunity because school has not been in since we’ve been testing. I think it’s just kind of reiterating the things that they did know and kind of show them the procedures that we do when we actually test these patients to know exactly how to do it appropriately,” said Singing River Health System Director of Primary Care Services, Jason Ely.
Training began with a real-life demonstration of a nasopharyngeal test, the test many know as the COVID-19 test. The test is actually the same one used it influenza testing, but the refresh that Ocean Springs High School Nurse Dawn Wilson received helps her to feel more confident when administering the test on her co-workers.
“Most of us have not ever tested anybody for COVID. So, I’m kind of a ‘show me how to do’ and not ‘just read it in a book.' The demonstration was clear-cut, the patient tolerated it well, and it kind of alleviated some fears of mine, I think for the other nurses as well about performing these tests on our staff,” Wilson said.
With social distancing and masking, now the Ocean Springs School District will have another tool to fight the virus. District-wide, school nurses will be focused on testing faculty and staff that have symptoms once the school year begins on August 5th.
