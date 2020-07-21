NFL, NFLPA agree to daily COVID-19 testing

NEW YORK, NY. (WLOX) - The NFL took a minor step forward on Monday, as the league and the players association agreed to daily COVID-19 testing for the first two weeks of training camp.
After those two weeks, if the positive test rate is below five percent, the league will test teams every other day. If the positive test rate is above five percent, they will continue to test every day until the rate falls below five percent.
Players and team employees will reportedly have to receive two negative test results before they are allowed into team facilities. This is merely a small step in figuring out proper safety protocol for the season, but it is an important step after players expressed great concern over the weekend.
Training camp is scheduled to start on July 28
