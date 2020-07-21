MSU’s Erroll Thompson, Ole Miss’ Lakia Henry named to Butkus Award Watch List

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the spirit of the upcoming college football season, being named to preseason watch lists is the norm for the Mississippi Big Three, and this time is no different.
Senior Linebackers Erroll Thompson of Mississippi State and Lakia Henry of Ole Miss were named to the Butkus Award watch list Monday. The award honors the best linebacker in college football.
Thompson returns to Starkville as the defensive leader for the Bulldogs after leading MSU in total tackles in 2019 with 84, the same amount he had his sophomore year. Henry led Ole Miss with four more tackles than Thompson with 88, as well as 3.5 tackles for loss.
