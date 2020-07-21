Many local businesses support mask mandate to curb spread of COVID-19

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, putting a strain on hospitals around the state and causing Gov. Reeves to extend a mask mandate that now spans 23 counties in the state.
Both Harrison and Jackson county were included in the initial mandate, which began on July 13 and has been extended to Aug. 3.
“We want to make these decisions to do these little things now so we don’t get back to the point where we are shutting down private businesses. Which is something that I am adamantly opposed to,” said Gov. Reeves during a press conference Monday.
Some private business owners and their employees are applauding the mask mandate and think the extension is a good idea.
“I believe that this will help make an end to this because, just having it for a week, I really don’t feel like it is enough,” said Sarah Wall, a sales associate at an Ocean Springs business. “Having it for a longer period of time, hopefully it will help stop the spread of it.”
Some businesses say it’s frustrating to enforce masks and to wear them but that frustration is worth it if it helps slow the increasing numbers.
“I hate that it is happening because when ever you are working an 8 to 9 hour day and you have to wear it nonstop, it is kind of annoying, but at the same time, it is kind of worth it just because it does help the spread of things,” said Morgan Lomen, the manager at Bella Rose in Ocean Springs.
Several stores have signs up outside their businesses reminding potential customers of the mask mandate before they enter and many are now selling masks in hopes of protecting their customers and community.
