2.3 magnitude earthquake detected near Clarksdale, Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled in north Mississippi Monday.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Greg Michel said that it happened at 6:45 a.m. about 30 miles north of Clarksdale.
He mentioned the quake while discussing emergency response across the state during a press conference regarding the coronavirus.
He said this type of potential natural disaster, along with the ongoing Hurricane season, is something that the agency is keeping a close eye on.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey Monday’s quake had a depth of 16.2 kilometers.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.