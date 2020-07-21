Lessons learned from last year help guide distance learning in fall semester

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts are relying on lessons learned at the end of last year to guide the future.
Any parent or child will tell you that the last months of the 2020 school year was pretty lax. Students were given work to do, but there was no schedule and most, if not all, districts were lenient in grading. That is not this year’s plan.
“Distance learning won’t be like last year’s distance learning,” said Wayne Rodolfich, the Pascagoula-Gautier School District superintendent. “It will be very scheduled. So it will be exactly like being in school. As a parent, you will have to have the discipline to have your child on and complete all their assignments because all these assignments will be graded.”
School districts did the best they could with the limited planning time and resources they had available. But now that they have had the summer to plan for returning to school during a pandemic, they are much more prepared.
“We learned a lot of things from the springs semester when we rolled this and launched it this past spring,” said Ocean Springs School District Assistant Superintendent, Christopher J. Williams Sr. “It was such a quick turnaround, we didn’t really have the time to build the capacity of our teachers and staff and students for that matter and parents as to what this whole virtual learning experience was all about.
“And so we took some of our best and brightest teachers who did an amazing job this past spring, and we brought teams of teachers together to really develop a solid consistent plan that all teachers will follow,”
“We came up with some non-negotiables that we wanted to see across the board regardless of what you taught or what grade level your child was in,” he said. “We wanted all teachers to have virtual office hours, we also wanted teachers to have both live lessons and recorded lessons, and then we want to have a recap live lesson at the end of the day.”
Gulfport has perhaps embraced distance learning more than any other school district. They are encouraging students to sign up because they are confident in their plan and they hope to limit the number of students in the classroom.
“As soon as we went out, in March and through April and May, we really started planning because we saw this as an opportunity to start something new and we knew that this was coming and we just started working and putting plans in place,” said Gulfport School District virtual learning coordinator, Jane Thompson. “Gulfport is using a device called ‘Swivel’ that will allow the teacher to broadcast the class live to students at home. It also allows for those students to interact with the class.”
Ocean Springs is also looking to use the Swivel technology, but no two districts are doing things exactly alike. Only time will tell how effective each district’s program is.
“I think we have established some solid expectations that we did not have last spring,” Williams said. ”And I think that will make for a more suitable virtual learning experience for everyone.”
