Lanes blocked on I-10 after police car crashes following high-speed pursuit through 2 counties

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi patrol car has crashed on I-10 while pursuing a vehicle in a high-speed chase that spanned two counties.
The chase began around 7:30 a.m. near Porter Avenue in Biloxi.
According to reports on the police scanner and video from the MDOT cameras, the suspect vehicle - a white GMC - traveled at speeds up to 100 mph, heading westbound down Highway 90, then north on Highway 49 in Gulfport.
Officers from multiple agencies pursued the vehicle as it went down Landon Road, making its way to I-10. As officers were trying to deploy spike strips near the Hancock County line, a Biloxi patrol car crashed.
The crash happened on the bridge just west of the Diamondhead exit. At this time, MDOT says both westbound lanes are blocked due to the accident.
It’s unclear whether the officer was injured or not.
The suspect’s vehicle continued heading westbound into Louisiana, where authorities there are now attempting to stop the vehicle.
This is developing story. We will continue to update it as new information becomes available.
