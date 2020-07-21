Harrison County drive-up testing sites open through next week

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County residents lined up early at the Isiah Fredericks Community Center before the COVID-19 testing site opened Tuesday morning.
The temporary drive-up site is one of many that Memorial Hospital will open throughout the next few days. The goal is to make it easier for residents most affected by the pandemic.
“This happens to be one of the locations where COVID positive [cases] have spiked,” practice manager Eddie Maddox said. “We are trying to get ahead of the game rather than be behind.”
The site will be open until 1pm Tuesday, giving everyone who wants to be tested a chance to do so.
“It’s more so trying to stay on top of things,” Harrison County District Four Supervisor Kent Jones said. “COVID-19 is public enemy number one.”
Residents can also visit other temporary drive-up sites throughout the next few days. Here’s a full list:
- Biloxi Civic Center (578 Howard Ave.) - Thursday, July 23 from 8am - 1pm
- Lyman Community Center (Hwy 49) - Tuesday, July 28 from 8am - 1pm
- Woolmarket Civic Center (16320 Old Woolmarket Rd.) - Thursday, July 30 from 8am - 1pm
Only patients who are screened and meet the medical criteria will be given a COVID-19 test. You may call (228) 867-5000 if you’d like to know more about whether you meet the criteria for testing.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for testing and residents should remain in their cars with face masks on while they wait for assistance at the sites.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.