Gulf tropical disturbance brings higher rain chances by Thursday

Typical July heat today with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s and a heat index of about 100 to 106. Expect partly cloudy skies today and there could be a few isolated pop-up thunderstorms. Higher rain chances are expected tomorrow and Thursday as a tropical disturbance near Cuba moves into the Gulf. This disturbance near Cuba has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm this week as it moves west toward Texas. Regardless, it could bring wetter weather to the Gulf Coast region so have your rain gear nearby for Wednesday and Thursday just in case of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. For now, the heaviest rain is expected to miss South Mississippi. It will be a close call. The heaviest rain is instead expected to hit areas to our west in Louisiana and Texas by Friday. A separate west-moving tropical disturbance located between South America and Africa has a medium chance to develop but is not considered a Gulf Coast threat at this time. We’ll be watching for any changes so stay tuned as we follow the latest developments. It is normal to see tropical activity in Hurricane season. It is normal for hurricanes to develop during hurricane season. So, it should not surprise us to see tropical activity this time of the year. Hurricane season typically peaks in early September which is about seven weeks away.