George County pushes back school opening, expands virtual learning options

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - George County schools are updating their distance-learning policy and superintendent Wade Whitney Jr. said the district is also pushing back the start date for students.
“Teachers need an opportunity not only to teach new procedures, temperature checks and all those types of things,” said Whitney. “They also need an opportunity to show students where their classes are.”
Schools will bring back students over a two day period. Students whose last names start with the letters A-I start school on Thursday, August 12, and students whose last names start with letters J-Z will return to school on Friday, August 13.
“We just felt like that’s the best way to teach new procedures instead of trying to teach 4,200 students in our district brand new procedures in one day,” said Whitney.
Another change happening is that any student can now opt for distance learning and take part in virtual classes through Google Classroom. The application deadline for students wanting to take part in virtual learning is July 30.
“There is absolutely, one hundred percent no comparable substitution for in-person instruction with a certified professional educator,” said Whitney. “However, we want to make sure that every single student felt comfortable with their decision or their parents felt comfortable with the decision that they made.”
Students who choose to take part in distance learning will have to do so for the entire semester.
“You don’t get to come in and out and things like that, so once you commit, you’re in for the semester,” said Whitney. “Also, if you choose to distance learn, extracurricular activities are kind of off the table for you because we want to make sure that those individuals who choose to distance learn are actually committed to being a distance learner.”
Virtual classes will lower the number of students inside of schools, but incoming freshman, Gabriel Chappell, still wants the high school experience.
“It is smarter to take advantage of distance learning,” said Chappell. “I would definitely do it if I didn’t love school so much and the people that teach me, and I feel like I wouldn’t be able to learn as much without them.”
Virtual classes will start on August 17.
