Elvis Presley’s ‘Sun Sessions’ guitar up for auction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Presley’s “Sun Sessions” guitar, which is currently on display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, will be up for auction this week.
According to the website “Gotta Have Rock and Roll,” this is The King’s historic 1942 Martin D-18 guitar that he owned for about two years.
The site says Elvis used this guitar while recording at the Bluff City’s very own Suns Studios.
The guitar will also come with a plethora of documents including, but not limited to:
- A photocopy receipt from O.K. Houck Piano Co. (the Memphis store where Elvis purchased the instrument)
- Various photographs of Elvis playing the guitar between January and June of 1955
- A document: Historical Notes About Elvis Presley’s Martin D-18 Guitar from Mike Longworth, Historian at C.F. Martin & Company Inc., Nazareth, PA, August 12, 1991
The auction will open Wednesday, July 22 at 9 a.m.
