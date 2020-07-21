Conference USA media days postponed

DALLAS, Tex. (WLOX) - In early May, Conference USA announced they would transform their annual Media Days into a virtual event due to COVID-19. As of last Thursday, that may no longer be the case, as the league announced via Twitter that the event has been postponed indefinitely.
The league joins other conferences such as the PAC-12, Mountain West and ACC as they adjust to not only the virus, but the uncertainty of college football being played in the fall.
Makeup dates for the event have yet to be announced.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.