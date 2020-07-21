Calm tonight. Tropical wave may give us more rain this week.

After another hot and humid day, it’s going to stay calm tonight. Rain chances will be very low. We’ll only cool down into the upper 70s.
A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico has a chance of becoming a tropical depression. Regardless of development, it will give us a better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday afternoon. Most of the moisture is expected by Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms look likely at that point. Locally heavy rain will be possible. Thanks to more rain, highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain chances will be lower by Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Central Atlantic today, and it is expected to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo. While it’s not a threat to the U.S. at this time, we’ll closely monitor it as it gets closer to the Caribbean Sea.
