Cade Crosby talks Southern Miss commitment

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Admirals seem to be on a first-name basis in recent years when it comes to matriculating talent to the Golden Eagle baseball program.
Alex Nelms just finished his career in Hattiesburg, but as one Admiral exits, another enters.
A dream come true for shortstop Cade Crosby - who will play just an hour away from home at Pete Taylor Park - and says he “can’t wait to get to work” in his announcement on Twitter. The former Long Beach and Gulfport infielder originally signed to play for Samford last year in December.
Crosby hit .300 through 11 games in his lone season with the Admirals, along with six RBI and three doubles. The opportunity is a big for the Crosby family, as Cade will now don the same uniform his father wore.
“Probably ever since I was little because my dad played there when he was in college,” Crosby said, of when he first became interested in Southern Miss. “Always going to the football games, getting gloves, towels and everything for the football players and going to the baseball games. Sitting out in the ruse and throwing rocks into the river and going to look for home run balls. It was always a dream to play at Southern Miss and to go there.”
Crosby will be the second Admiral on USM’s roster next spring as Blake Johnson joins the team after playing at Jones for one year.
