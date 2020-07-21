Standoff at Moss Point hotel ongoing after man barricades himself in room

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities from multiple agencies are at a Moss Point hotel after a man reportedly barricaded himself in a room early Tuesday morning.
The Comfort Inn on Highway 63 is currently surrounded by police and emergency personnel.
Witnesses say the man is in one of the hotel’s third-floor rooms, where he busted a window. The man has been seen yelling and throwing things out of the window.
Firefighters attempted to to get the man out of the room. However, the man started to climb down the ladder before going back up and into the room.
A hostage negotiator from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department
It’s unclear at this time whether the man is armed or not.
This is developing story. We will continue to update it as new information becomes available.
