Austin Bolton remains motivated after SWAC postpones fall sports

LORMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Five of the thirteen conferences in the FCS have already announced they will not have fall sports, including football. As of Monday, the SWAC was the latest conference to join that group - and it almost certainly will not be the last.
But, plans for the future are already in the works. In the announcement of postponing the fall sports season, the SWAC noted that it has already started the process of planning to craft a schedule for fall sports during the 2021 spring semester. For football specifically, that plan includes a seven-game conference schedule that would follow an eight-week training period beginning in January. Former Poplarville and Gulf Coast star Austin Bolton is preparing for his first season at Alcorn State, and said despite no fall season, he and his teammates remain focused and motivated.
“A lot of us wanted to ball out this year, we’ve been working hard toward the goal of winning a championship,” Bolton said. “But at this time, you have to lock in, stay focused, and take care of the little things. Everything is going to work out, you just have to believe and trust that things will work out. The coaches and the fans show a lot of support, so that’s keeping us motivated. My friends, my family, they’re behind me 100% so I can’t let them down. What’s motivated me the most is my dad, who passed. That keeps me going, that’s what keeps me going for sure.”
More details regarding the remaining fall sports will be announced at a later date, according to the release from the conference.
