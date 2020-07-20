Watching the tropics - wetter later this week?

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Higher rain chances are expected around the middle to the end of the week as a tropical disturbance near Cuba and the Bahamas moves into the Gulf. The WLOX Weather Team continues to track several tropical disturbances.
- The disturbance near Cuba has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm this week. Regardless, it could bring wetter weather to the Gulf Coast region, especially to our west in Louisiana and Texas, some time between Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
- Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Bahamas, central and eastern Cuba, and the adjacent Atlantic waters are associated with a tropical wave, according to the National Hurricane Center on Monday.
- This system is expected to move west-northwestward through the Straits of Florida today, over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday, across the central Gulf on Wednesday, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday, according to NHC on Monday.
- Environmental conditions could become a little more favorable for development of this system once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico, according to NHC on Monday.
- There’s a separate west-moving tropical disturbance located between South America and Africa which is not considered a threat to the local area at this time.
- Shower activity associated with a 99L hasn’t changed too much, according to NHC on Monday evening.
- NHC said that environmental conditions are expected to be marginally favorable for development of 99L during the next few days while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic, according to NHC on Monday evening.
- By Friday and over the weekend, conditions are forecast to become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation, according to NHC on Monday evening
- There’s yet another separate northwest-moving tropical disturbance located in the western Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana’s coast which is expected to bring rainier weather to Texas and Louisiana tonight and tomorrow and pose little to no impact to Mississippi.
- Surface observations indicate that a weak low pressure area formed over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, according to NHC on Monday morning.
- The associated shower and thunderstorm activity is currently disorganized, and little additional development is expected before the system moves inland over Texas tonight or Tuesday, according to NHC.
The peak of hurricane season is approaching so it should not surprise us to see tropical activity. Stay tuned for any changes as we track the latest developments.
