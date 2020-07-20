Reward offered after arson at Picayune law office

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities say that arson is suspected after a Picayune law office burned down last week, and a reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Picayune Fire Marshal Pat Weaver told WLOX on Monday that arson dogs alerted to some sort of accelerant used at the scene, indicating that the fire was intentionally set. The state fire marshal’s arson dog indicated the same thing, he said.
Now, the state fire marshal’s office is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The law office is located on West Canal Street and belongs to attorney James Gray. It caught fire around 4 a.m. on July 14.
Gray is the father of Dustin Gray, who is a person of interest in the disappearance of Willie Jones, a 28-year-old man who has not been seen since July 6.
Dustin Gray and his wife Erica were arrested in Colorado on July 15. They are not charged in the disappearance of Jones but police say they are of interest to the department in that case.
Pearl River County Investigator Marg Ogden said Monday that the couple are awaiting extradition back to Pearl River County on outstanding warrants related to a possession of a stolen firearm charge.
A third person, 18-year-old Austin Brookshire of Rankin County, has also been arrested in connection to Jones’ disappearance. Authorities say information obtained when investigators interviewed Dustin and Erica Gray in Colorado led them to charge Brookshire.
Authorities are also still waiting for the autopsy results and identification of a body discovered Friday in Hancock County that is believed to be connected to this investigation. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage says an update on that will most likely not be available until the end of the week.
If you have any information regarding the arson or the disappearance of Willie Jones, please contact the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411. Anonymous tips can also be made to Pearl River County Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 601-799-CLUE.
