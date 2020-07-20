Police investigating after body was found in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The body of a white man was found on the beach across from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation, which remains ongoing.
The identity of the person has not yet been released, nor has the cause of death. However, Sheriff Troy Peterson said they have already identified the man, but they are not able to release his name until his family is notified.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
