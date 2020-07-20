Ocean Springs gym helping members stay in shape despite mask mandate

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -For the last week and now even longer, those who go to gyms for workouts and group fitness classes have had to navigate how to go about adhering to the mask mandate in place in Harrison and Jackson counties.
At Seaside Fitness in Ocean Springs, gym owner Adrea Maxwell and her staff are a week into the mask mandate and they are implementing more social distancing every time the music starts and the workouts begin.
"They all understand that if they don't mask up, that things might continue to spread, and we might not be able to work out at all," Maxwell said. "These ladies and men want to get their workout in and are more than happy to put the mask on to come into class."
Those guidelines were recently put to the test when one of Maxwell’s clients contacted COVID-19 outside of the gym a few weeks ago.
“Our members, prior to COVID, have always had to sign up for classes on an app. We use an app to sign up for classes— for members to sign up— so it was really easy for me to go back and see which classes this member attended, and exactly who was in classes with her,” Maxwell added. “We notified those members that they had been exposed to a positive case. Several of those members proactively did get tested even though they weren’t having any symptoms, and all of them were negative. So it makes me feel good knowing about the precautions we’ve been taking.”
Maxwell also says she’s seen the system work. Now, the hope is she and others can keep the burn going without having to shut down again, especially after the recent COVID scenario.
“We had a known positive that had zero spread here, so that really makes me feel like gyms, I can’t speak for others, but I feel like we’re doing everything possible to avoid spread,” she added.
