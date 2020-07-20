Ocean Springs gym helping members stay in shape despite mask mandate

“Our members, prior to COVID, have always had to sign up for classes on an app. We use an app to sign up for classes— for members to sign up— so it was really easy for me to go back and see which classes this member attended, and exactly who was in classes with her,” Maxwell added. “We notified those members that they had been exposed to a positive case. Several of those members proactively did get tested even though they weren’t having any symptoms, and all of them were negative. So it makes me feel good knowing about the precautions we’ve been taking.”