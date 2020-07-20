WATCH: More details on arrest of road rage murder suspect expected at Monday’s press conference

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - State investigators are holding a press conference Monday morning to release more details about the arrest of a suspect after a Gulfport man was killed while driving on Memorial Day.
The arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of Brandon Box was announced Friday, although officials did not release the suspect’s name at that time.
Brandon Box died on May 25, 2020, while driving on I-10 in Jackson County. Authorities say his death was the result of a road rage shooting.
The two vehicles reportedly engaged in aggressive driving for nearly 20 miles before the road rage culminated with Brandon Box being shot near mile marker 51.
Authorities pleaded with anyone who may have seen the shooting or the road rage to come forward with information about the suspect vehicle to help them make an arrest. Thousands of dollars of reward money were also offered for information leading to an arrest.
Last month, authorities released more information about the shooting, saying a black woman was driving the suspect vehicle - which was described as being a small white SUV with a Louisiana tag - and a black man was sitting in the front passenger seat. They said the details regarding possible suspects that could have been sitting in the back seat of the SUV are still unknown.
The 2019 Dodge Ram belonging to Brandon Box was shot several times, killing the 30-year-old Gulfport man. According to authorities, a firecracker was thrown from the suspect’s car and landed in the bed of the truck at the foot of the Pascagoula bridge near the rest area.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation worked with the assistance of the DEA Task Force and police in Hammond, La. to identify the suspect and make an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.