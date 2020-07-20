Typical July heat. Isolated showers & storms.

A few rain showers have been showing up near the coast this morning. So you might find a few wet spots on roads for the beginning on Monday. Warm temperatures around 80 at sunrise will climb into the upper 80s to mid 90s this afternoon with a heat index of about 100 to 105 which is near-normal for late July. We’ll expect partly cloudy skies today and there could be a few isolated pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon. Models suggest these PM pop-up thunderstorms could mainly occur north of I-10. Rain chances today and tomorrow are generally low. But we could see higher chances around the middle to the end of the week as a tropical disturbance near Cuba moves into the Gulf. According to Monday morning’s tropical outlook, the disturbance near Cuba has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm. Regardless of development, it looks to bring higher rain chances to the Gulf Coast region, especially to our west in Louisiana and Texas, mainly around Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a separate west-moving disturbance located between South America and Africa which is not considered a threat to the local area at this time. It is normal to see tropical activity in Hurricane season. It is normal for hurricanes to develop during hurricane season. So, it should not surprise us to see tropical activity. Hurricane season typically peaks in early September which about seven weeks away.