Mississippi Aquarium’s new residents start moving in

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Before guests get to walk around the 80,000 square-foot Mississippi Aquarium, staff members are slowly introducing some of its residents to their new home.
Sunday evening, seven cownose stingrays, three Goliath groupers, schools of fish and some horseshoe crabs were introduced to "The Oceans," exhibit at the facility, marking the first animals to be house on the grounds.
Aquarium staff had to wait for construction crews to give the go-ahead and for the fish to be well enough to make the journey from the Aquatic Research Center.
The 300,000-gallon exhibit also had to have the right water quality, temperature, salinity and other qualities before the fish could start swimming around. Senior Biologist Kasey Throgmorton said the whole process took roughly seven hours to complete.
"A lot of people think you can just toss a fish in the water and it should be fine," she said. "But days, weeks, months of preparation go into it."
She also says the fish are learning to love their new home.
"They're so excited, trying to swim around to find all the nooks and crannies."
While staff keep a close eye on the new occupants, the aquarium is preparing to introduce more fish to their exhibits soon.
“We got hundreds and hundreds more fish varying different schooling species,” Throgmorton said. “All of anything you can imagine at an aquarium are all at our research facility.”
As staff welcome more animals to the facility, the aquarium prepares for opening day on August 29.
