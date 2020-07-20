John Lewis’ death renews calls to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge

“We have bipartisan support on this. There have been Republicans and Democrats from all over the country and in Alabama who have come out and said that this is something we should do. We should honor John Lewis’ legacy and honor the foot soldiers who marched with him,” Hopkins said. “Congresswomen Sewell is in support of this, but she like myself, wants to see the people of Selma support this as well because that’s going to be integral to this movement.”