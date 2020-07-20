Gov. Reeves extends Safe Return order, adds 10 new counties to mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Ten new counties have been added to an executive order extending mask mandates in Mississippi as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise.
The ten new counties named in Executive Order 509 include: Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Walthall counties.
The 10 counties included in the original order are: Claiborne, Desoto, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Quitman, Rankin, Sunflower, Washington, and Wayne counties.
To read what’s included in the mask mandate, click HERE.
The governor’s Safe Return order is now in effect until Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 8 a.m.
Included in the order are two amended items regarding swimming pools and elective medical procedures.
Order 1508 states that pools may continue to be open to the public 24 hours a day as long as social distancing of six feet is maintained between patrons who do not live in the same household. However, the total number of individuals at the pool can be no more than 50% capacity.
The order also includes new guidelines on elective medical procedures, saying non-emergent elective procedures and surgeries can be performed only if the healthcare facility where the procedure is to take place are reserving at least 10% of its hospital capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, accounting for the range of clinical severity of COVID-19 patients.
