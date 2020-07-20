Coast museum working to keep patrons safe and options fresh

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 is dictating how many businesses on the coast operate. Because of that, museums in South Mississippi are still rebounding.
Museums and art galleries across the coast are successful based on the amount of foot traffic through their doors. As the coronavirus continues to infect South Mississippians, these Coast treasures, like the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, are doing everything they can to assure their patrons are safe.
“We’re taking all of the necessary cautionary measures, such as encouraging everyone to wear masks. We also have cleaning procedures that happen every hour, more often if it is necessary if we have a larger crowd. We are also limiting occupancy of the museum. We’re just really glad to be open and to serve the community again,” said Walter Anderson Museum of Art Director of Collections and Exhibitions, Mattie Codling.
Because of the nature of the pandemic, many businesses are forced into being creative when it comes to their offering for guests. The Walter Anderson Museum of Art is no different.
“We have received an NEH Grant. So we are actually taking programming online where we will talk about Walter Anderson’s artwork in conjunction with some of the leading scholars and Anderson’s connection to the wider world,” she said.
