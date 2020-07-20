Calm and humid tonight. Watching the tropics this week.

The rest of the night is going to be warm and humid. Only isolated showers are possible. Lows will drop into the 70s by Tuesday morning. Get ready for a hot day tomorrow! We’ll warm up near 90 by the afternoon, and we may see some isolated showers and storms in the afternoon.
A tropical wave moving into the Gulf has a low chance of becoming a depression this week. Regardless of how much it develops, it will give us a higher chance for showers and storms Wednesday through Friday. If we do see more of this rain, we’ll be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll closely watch the development of this wave.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.