Biloxi man charged after fatal hit-and-run in Jackson Co. left one dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man was arrested at his home late Sunday afternoon by state troopers, following the fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a man from Jacksonville, Florida.
46-year-old John David Cole was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
Officials say they found the blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra involved in the fatal accident on Cole’s property.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, state troopers arrived at the scene located on Highway 609 northbound and Big Ridge Road around 2 a.m. and discovered a man, later identified as 33-year-old Douglas Couey, in the roadway.
The investigation conducted by Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) remains ongoing. MHP noted following the investigation’s completion, the details regarding the accident will be turned over to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.
