Band director creates ‘performance mask’ for students

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - With schools inching closer to reopening across the state, many activities and sports are in limbo due to Covid-19 that includes band programs.
Latoya Bradley Parker loves music, in fact— she is the Director of Bands at Jefferson Davis County High School.
The threat of Covid-19 has hit a sour note with Parker and many other band directors and members across the state.
“That is the fear of all band directors, we are thinking maybe our programs will start to depleting,” said Parker.
So, she has created a “performance mask” to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
“The idea came to me when I was dropping my brother home after his music audition and it came to me as a vision and I came home and made a prototype.”
Parker says this is not just any regular mask.
She points out that it is created from fabric and a filter. It has a small opening that allows musicians to play their instruments, and it covers the nose and chin.
“This is the three layer mask. I open the flap right here to put my mouth piece in. I put it on my ears like any other mask and I make sure it is secure. And once I do that, I open up the flap, insert the mouthpiece, and I play and there is no exposure.”
As the debate over a mask mandate continues and districts adjust their reopening plans, Parker hopes masks like this one would be considered a viable option to provide an extra layer of security.
“I think it will be beneficial to all musicians or anyone who has a musical instrument and wants to play in an ensemble with your peers and colleagues.”
