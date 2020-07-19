Tropical development possible in the Gulf this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team is keeping an eye out for possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico this week. At this time, there are no immediate threats to South Mississippi.
A tropical wave located near Hispaniola on Sunday is expected to move westward. Over the next two days, not much development is expected with this system. By the middle of the week, it will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions are a little more favorable for it to develop into a depression at that point.
The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 20% for it becoming a tropical depression within the next five days. At this time, many forecast models keep this system pretty disorganized as it travels through the Gulf.
Depending on the track of this system, it could bring heavy rain to parts of the Gulf Coast. If it moves close enough to South Mississippi, we may see an increase in showers and storms Wednesday through Friday. It’s too early to know what the specific impacts will be with this system. We’ll closely watch how this wave evolves over the next few days.
