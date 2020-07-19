St. Jude Dream Home Winner excited for new home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For around ten years, Lon and Ela Johnson have been buying tickets for St. Jude Dream Homes. This year they helped raise $777,485 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Lon Johnson believes this was just his lucky year.
“Anytime you can buy a ticket to help St. Jude out, you do it,” Lon said. “I had looked at other areas in the country and thought, well maybe I’ll try to buy a ticket here to see if I’d be interested in moving there or going out there with vacation time or something, but I decided to stay in Mississippi. I’m a Mississippi boy and grew up here and this is the reason I wanted to buy on the Mississippi Coast.”
When that call finally came in Lon’s wife Ela jumped into action.
“Well, first of all, I had to tell him to answer the phone, but after that, you know, stay calm,” she said, “but I’m very excited.”
Once Lon answered the phone, he was not able to contain his excitement.
“It was just so amazing, I couldn’t believe it,” Lon said. “I finally had to give the phone to my wife because I couldn’t talk anymore.”
The Johnsons now are looking forward to walking through their new home with their grandkids.
“We’d like to get down there as quickly as possible. I would have loved to come down there this afternoon, but there’s things already in the works for this week,” Lon said. “We’ll have to make a few phone calls before we can come down there, but I guarantee you it’s going to be quick.”
