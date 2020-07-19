Schooner’s Landing wraps up three weeks of action at MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Schooner’s Landing wrapped up action on Sunday to golfers. The gates opened for the 9-hole course and target challenge on July 2, and hosted players each Thursday through Sunday since then. As it comes to a close, Shuckers general manager Hunter Reed says despite not having Shuckers baseball in the ballpark, they’ve been able to take advantage of their situation and make the best of it.