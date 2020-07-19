Schooner’s Landing wraps up three weeks of action at MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Schooner’s Landing wrapped up action on Sunday to golfers. The gates opened for the 9-hole course and target challenge on July 2, and hosted players each Thursday through Sunday since then. As it comes to a close, Shuckers general manager Hunter Reed says despite not having Shuckers baseball in the ballpark, they’ve been able to take advantage of their situation and make the best of it.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “Everybody who has come out and played seems to have had a really good time, we’ve had repeat customers come back out playing both the course and the target challenge. It’s been a lot of fun, and I’m really glad that we were able to do it.”
